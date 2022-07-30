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The Monkeypox Offensive: A Cox Pox and She-Cession Dystopian Nightmare
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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356 views • July 30, 2022

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***** Sources for this video *****


The Market for Liberty in Spanish: El Mercado para Libertad: 

https://www.amazon.es/mercado-para-libertad-Morris-Tannehill-ebook/dp/B00MVIBO9A?asin=B00MVIBO9A&revisionId=79763e20&format=1&depth=1


Intro Video: https://twitter.com/fullsteve/status/1550148284001521665


Biden Regime Readies to Declare Public Health Emergency Due to Monkeypox - HHS Sec Says "Concern Level is 10/10"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/biden-regime-readies-declare-public-health-emergency-due-monkeypox-hhs-sec-says-concern-level-10-10/


San Francisco Declares State of Emergency over Monkeypox: https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/monkeypox-sf-state-of-emergency-17335483.php


Who me? https://twitter.com/IeoFibonacci/status/1552127946097393664 


Tedros of the WHO calls for social media companies to immediately censor any information that goes against the official narrative on Monkeypox: https://twitter.com/UnityNewsNet/status/1552309210527973378


Trudeau spewing about the "she-cession" and "she-covery": https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1552587165372071936 


Nothing to See here!!!

https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1552703006361149440 (throw in somewhere appropriate) 


Video from Panama 🇵🇦 highlighting the possible larger problems ahead of us hitting the developing world now: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1552470934220685314


Same Script as Trudeau

https://thecountersignal.com/rutte-calls-farmer-protests-small-and-unacceptable/ 


Into the Smart Cities!

https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles/status/1552371497074835457 


Jeff is a holocust denier: https://itsgoingdown.org/it-looks-like-hitler-was-pretty-good-hbo/ 


Keywords
trudeautedrosmonkeypox
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