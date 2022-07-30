The Monkeypox Offensive: A Cox Pox and She-Cession Dystopian Nightmare

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***** Sources for this video *****
The Market for Liberty in Spanish: El Mercado para Libertad:
https://www.amazon.es/mercado-para-libertad-Morris-Tannehill-ebook/dp/B00MVIBO9A?asin=B00MVIBO9A&revisionId=79763e20&format=1&depth=1
Intro Video: https://twitter.com/fullsteve/status/1550148284001521665
Biden Regime Readies to Declare Public Health Emergency Due to Monkeypox - HHS Sec Says "Concern Level is 10/10"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/biden-regime-readies-declare-public-health-emergency-due-monkeypox-hhs-sec-says-concern-level-10-10/
San Francisco Declares State of Emergency over Monkeypox: https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/monkeypox-sf-state-of-emergency-17335483.php
Who me? https://twitter.com/IeoFibonacci/status/1552127946097393664
Tedros of the WHO calls for social media companies to immediately censor any information that goes against the official narrative on Monkeypox: https://twitter.com/UnityNewsNet/status/1552309210527973378
Trudeau spewing about the "she-cession" and "she-covery": https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1552587165372071936
Nothing to See here!!!
https://twitter.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1552703006361149440 (throw in somewhere appropriate)
Video from Panama 🇵🇦 highlighting the possible larger problems ahead of us hitting the developing world now: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1552470934220685314
Same Script as Trudeau
https://thecountersignal.com/rutte-calls-farmer-protests-small-and-unacceptable/
Into the Smart Cities!
https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles/status/1552371497074835457
Jeff is a holocust denier: https://itsgoingdown.org/it-looks-like-hitler-was-pretty-good-hbo/