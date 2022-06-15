The Kabuki Committee was on Prime Time again. Jim Jordan Calls Them Out!

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The #January6thCommittee goes against Pelosi's own rules. It is not a lawful committee. There's no ability to cross the witnesses. @jim_jordan and I get into all of that and more!
Rep Jim Jordan should be on the Jan 6th committee. He is not because Nancy Pelosi changed her own rules. He responds here and calls those on the committee out on their lies. please Subscribe, +Rumble, Comment and Share. joepagsshow.locals.com