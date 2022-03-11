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WhatsHerFace: The Attack on Ukraine! [11.03.2022]
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42 views • March 12, 2022
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'The New Normal' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
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Hey, look at that - It's been two years since the pandemic began and we're right back in March 2020.
Only this time, instead of Covid we have Putin and instead of masks, we have Ukrainian flags.
It would be cool if humans learned from their mistakes, but I ain't counting on it.
5,623 Views mar 11, 2022
WhatsHerFace
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/10Yr5iZxJjY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
https://www.youtube.com/c/WhatsHerFace/videos
Note: The Satanic Facist 'One World Order' = WEF 'The Great Reset' = WEF/UN 'Agenda 2030' = WEF 'The Young Global Leaders' = WEF 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' = 'One World Currency' = 'The One World Religion' = 'The New Normal' = 'Trust The Science'... Any Questions?
--
Hey, look at that - It's been two years since the pandemic began and we're right back in March 2020.
Only this time, instead of Covid we have Putin and instead of masks, we have Ukrainian flags.
It would be cool if humans learned from their mistakes, but I ain't counting on it.
5,623 Views mar 11, 2022
WhatsHerFace
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/10Yr5iZxJjY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
https://www.youtube.com/c/WhatsHerFace/videos
Keywords
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