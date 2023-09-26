THE COLLAPSE HAS ARRIVED? BANKS?

SHOCKING! WHILE AMERICANS ARE FIXATED ON SPORTS AND OTHER MIND NUMBING ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA CONTINUES TO COLLAPSE. I HOPE TO GOD YOU'RE PREPARING FOR NOT BEING AMERICA TO GET FOOD OR THE ABILITY TO PROTECT YOURSELF. BEFORE THE END OF 2023 AMERICANS WILL BE FIGHTING FOR THEIR VERY LIVES. MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS ARE TO STEAL EVERYTHING YOU HAVE AND MURDER YOU. IF YOUR NEIGHBORS HAVEN'T PREPPED THEY ARE ALSO YOUR ENEMIES. AMERICA IS THE FOUTH REICH AND OUT NAZI GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ELIMINATE ALL CITIZENS BY 2025. WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...