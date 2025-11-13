© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Run to the City" is an electrifying rock song that captures the raw ambition and restless spirit of a guitarist fleeing a dusty small town for the dazzling promise of fame under the big city lights. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/run-to-the-city Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969