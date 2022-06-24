Money in Chinese Banks Emptied by the ‘Swamp’ and Wang Qishan Through Financial Instrument Games

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https://gnews.org/post/pbpnd9b3
[Miles Grand Live] 06/22/2022: Almost all the money in banks in China has been emptied by the ‘swamp’ and Wang Qishan through the game of financial instruments. The real disaster hasn’t come yet.