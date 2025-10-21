Night drone strike by Ukrainian forces HITS Rostov region, Russia - Bataysk suffers major damage, last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Night drone strike by Ukrainian forces HITS Rostov region — Bataysk suffers major damage
Part of an apartment building wall collapsed, a medical center and market stalls damaged, 20 evacuated
Two injured — a man hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, a minor treated on site
Footage from My Bataysk