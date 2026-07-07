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The Oligarchy Wants Us To Know!
The legendary G. Edward Griffin on why "the oligarchy" that runs the world is shoving the corruption in our faces—the plan is to demoralize us so we don't fight back
This is a video essay based on a clip of Griffin from a recent interview.
Source @RealWorldNews
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