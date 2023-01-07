Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Official Proclamation of War, 3 Days of Darkness and Divorce 1-6-23 @ 5:35pm
96 views
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday |

An official proclamation from the Angel Gabriel concerning war, 3 days of darkness, revealing of hidden things and divorce.

Revelation 22:6 And he said unto me, These sayings are faithful and true: and the Lord God of the holy prophets sent his angel to shew unto his servants the things which must shortly be done.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd New backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Keywords
wardivorce3 days of darknessrevealing of hidden things

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket