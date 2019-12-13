Episode 2a The Plan Revealed

This is the beginning of when we hear the details of their plan for the very first time. Please keep in mind that this material is very dense with technical info and ideas. You might need to pause or rewatch parts to really follow all of the ideas here. The many things they introduce here will have importance in episodes to come. Message me if you need more information or possibly an explanation of anything here. This is the heaviest dump of information in the series. If you can get through this, the rest should be much easier to follow.