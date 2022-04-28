Survival Garden Design Basics for Preppers

An important aspect of becoming self-reliant is to grow at least some of your own food. Today, you can choose to grow your own or pick it up at the market. Tomorrow you may have to depend on what you can produce in your own backyard to feed your family.A dependable survival garden requires good design and practice. In this video, we will share with you why we think you should grow a survival garden and how to overcome some of the challenges that may prevent you from producing a bumper crop when you need it most.This video was created based on the information in our post:Best Strategies for Growing a Reliable Survival GardenYou may also be interested in some of these posts from The Provident Prepper:How to Create a Survival Food Forest in Your Own BackyardHow to Build a Long Term Food Supply3 Months Supply of Food Amazing Peace of Mind-----------------------------------------------------Our friend, Tom Bartels, is a master organic gardener. If you are ready to get serious about growing your own food in your backyard check out Tom's incredible workshops at:Once you understand how to “Align the Design” of your garden with what plants actually need to thrive, you’ll work half as much, while getting twice the yields. Tom Bartels from GrowFoodWell.com is giving away some of his best secrets for growing carrots, nutrient-dense greens, and is offering a major discount on his video workshops to help home gardeners in this difficult time.I consider myself a skilled gardener. This year our ability to grow our own food matters more than ever. Jonathan and I decided to purchase Tom's class to see if we could learn tips to help ensure our success. It was a great investment. The classes are incredible!We were so impressed that we contacted Tom and asked if we could work with him to help get this class to our viewers. It was worth every penny that we paid for it. Seriously, if you want to learn how to grow your own food in your backyard successfully and inexpensively, this class is worth your time and every penny!Thanks for being part of the solution!Shared from and subscribe to:The Provident Prepper