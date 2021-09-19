© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WILLIAM RODRIGUEZ DESCRIBING MULTIPLE BOMB BLASTS ON THE DAY OF 9/11 CNN AT 1:30PM EASTERN TIME
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 19, 2021
In Lee’s interview with Rodriguez, we actually get to hear the former World Trade Center janitor describe what he witnessed when he got to the 39th floor of the North Tower as he was aiding the evacuation effort: a “baaah!” followed by “bah-bah-bah-bah-bah-bah!” This could very well have been the South Tower’s destruction that Rodriguez heard from the North Tower, given its similarity to the accounts of firefighters who were in the North Tower stairwells when the South Tower came down. It could also have been a series of explosions in the North Tower. Earlier in the morning, Rodriguez was in one of the basement levels of the North Tower when he and his co-workers felt a massive explosion beneath them, followed by a series of explosions above them. Rodriguez has long claimed that the initial explosion occurred a few seconds prior to the airplane hitting the building, which he distinguished as a noise coming from far above. Given how often we see Rodriguez in earlier parts of the series and how he is used in the finale to segue to the politics and policies of the Bush administration post-9/11, his account of the massive explosion in the basement of the North Tower was almost certainly included in the censored half-hour section.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/779-spike-lee-s-9-11-doc-still-has-the-building-blocks-he-was-laying-for-his-controlled-demolition-expose
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/779-spike-lee-s-9-11-doc-still-has-the-building-blocks-he-was-laying-for-his-controlled-demolition-expose
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.