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Brandon Weichert: Russia Seeks Civilizational State...This is Putin's Go-For-Broke Moment
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91 views • March 17, 2022
Brandon Weichert discusses Ukraine and how Russia desires to be its own civilizational state or empire (as opposed to being under Western hegemony). Because of demographics, Moscow doesn't have much time so Putin is plugging the strategic gaps on his western border now. He believes the threat of escalation is greater now than during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He discusses the unconventional and asymmetric threats of cyber and space warfare....the 'shadow war'. We are not reading the Russian signals very well, they are less afraid of unintended consequences. For Putin, this is his go-for-broke Peter the Great moment. We discuss the decline of the dollar's status as world reserve, how other countries have seen the writing on the wall, and how the nightmare scenario of an Eurasian axis has come to be. He also discusses his forthcoming book on Iran's quest for supremacy.
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The Weichert Report https://theweichertreport.wordpress.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC98orYgqmJmvtnFWKHXdzlQ
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/WeTheBrandon
Book
Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower https://www.amazon.com/Winning-Space-America-Remains-Superpower/dp/164572011X
About Brandon Weichert
Brandon J. Weichert is a geopolitical analyst and author. His book, "Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower" is due out in Fall 2020 from Republic Book Publishers and addresses the need for a U.S. Space Force, the threats the United States faces from rising technological powers, such as China, in space, and where the United States should be moving in terms of space defense, exploration, and development. On top of that, Brandon is the founder and manager of The Weichert Report: World News Done Right, where he delivers unconventional reportage on some of the world's most important news stories.
He is also a contributing editor at American Greatness and The American Spectator, and he contributes to Real Clear Public Affairs, Real Clear World, and Real Clear Defense regularly. Brandon's work on national security has also been republished in Yahoo! News, the New York Post, The Spectator US, and The National Interest. Brandon is a frequent guest on The John Batchelor Show where he comments on Chinese technology and trade policies. He travels the country briefing audiences from the military and tech investment community on matters related to technology and national security.
Brandon is a recovering Congressional staffer who holds an M.A. in Statecraft and National Security Affairs from the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C. and he can be followed on Twitter @WeTheBrandon. Please be sure to follow The Weichert Report's Facebook page @theweichertreport, too. For any press or media inquiries email him at [email protected].
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Website
The Weichert Report https://theweichertreport.wordpress.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC98orYgqmJmvtnFWKHXdzlQ
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/WeTheBrandon
Book
Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower https://www.amazon.com/Winning-Space-America-Remains-Superpower/dp/164572011X
About Brandon Weichert
Brandon J. Weichert is a geopolitical analyst and author. His book, "Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower" is due out in Fall 2020 from Republic Book Publishers and addresses the need for a U.S. Space Force, the threats the United States faces from rising technological powers, such as China, in space, and where the United States should be moving in terms of space defense, exploration, and development. On top of that, Brandon is the founder and manager of The Weichert Report: World News Done Right, where he delivers unconventional reportage on some of the world's most important news stories.
He is also a contributing editor at American Greatness and The American Spectator, and he contributes to Real Clear Public Affairs, Real Clear World, and Real Clear Defense regularly. Brandon's work on national security has also been republished in Yahoo! News, the New York Post, The Spectator US, and The National Interest. Brandon is a frequent guest on The John Batchelor Show where he comments on Chinese technology and trade policies. He travels the country briefing audiences from the military and tech investment community on matters related to technology and national security.
Brandon is a recovering Congressional staffer who holds an M.A. in Statecraft and National Security Affairs from the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C. and he can be followed on Twitter @WeTheBrandon. Please be sure to follow The Weichert Report's Facebook page @theweichertreport, too. For any press or media inquiries email him at [email protected].
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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