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WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Monday 4/20/26 • MORE ON THE ONION OWNING INFOWARS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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OUTRAGE AS ISRAELI SOLDIER SMASHES JESUS STATUE WITH AXE IN LEBANON, AS HORMUZ STRAIT CRISIS CONTINUES…PLUS, THE ONION (AGAIN) CLAIMS IT OWNS INFOWARS

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