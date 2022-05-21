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Formal Applications To Join Nato From Sweden and Finland & It's All Worth It Propaganda.
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Formal Applications To Join Nato From Sweden and Finland & It's All Worth It Propaganda.
https://rumble.com/v15jvjn-formal-applications-to-join-nato-from-sweden-and-finland-and-its-all-worth-.html
This is an excerpt from the news program 18 May, 2022. The show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch the full 90+ min program, please find it as well as other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://reut.rs/3MDEAVm
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/Wo8Rk
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3PxUEKy
UNN Article: - https://bit.ly/3PtC2Ly
BB Article: - https://bit.ly/3wnJHDt
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3z15OBJ
Glavnovosti Article: - https://bit.ly/3FTAAOd
At 43m Sky News, Murnahan program shot with truth bombs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3rd_SS_Panzer_Division_Totenkopf
It's All Worth It Propaganda
Sources:
*****************
TWWF Article: - https://bit.ly/3G4xSFK
DO Article: - https://bit.ly/38ChdwH
The AEI: - https://www.aei.org/
GovExec: - https://bit.ly/3FTBWIN
NBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3G0sxPx
T&P Article: - https://bit.ly/3yLi4WO
Effectively Spreading Information
Sources:
*****************
GJ channel: - https://bit.ly/39xgxcm
Delores Cahill Show: - https://bit.ly/3Psj4F2
JD and Jacques Baude: - https://bit.ly/3Pqh8gi
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3Mts8aK
VB Substack Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3FVdsia
VB Substack Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3NmZ0Cd
Chatham House Promo: - https://bit.ly/3sKtar3
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Nato Applications, From Sweden, and Finland
https://rumble.com/v15jvjn-formal-applications-to-join-nato-from-sweden-and-finland-and-its-all-worth-.html
This is an excerpt from the news program 18 May, 2022. The show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch the full 90+ min program, please find it as well as other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Sergey Lavrov Statement: - https://reut.rs/3MDEAVm
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/Wo8Rk
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3PxUEKy
UNN Article: - https://bit.ly/3PtC2Ly
BB Article: - https://bit.ly/3wnJHDt
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3z15OBJ
Glavnovosti Article: - https://bit.ly/3FTAAOd
At 43m Sky News, Murnahan program shot with truth bombs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3rd_SS_Panzer_Division_Totenkopf
It's All Worth It Propaganda
Sources:
*****************
TWWF Article: - https://bit.ly/3G4xSFK
DO Article: - https://bit.ly/38ChdwH
The AEI: - https://www.aei.org/
GovExec: - https://bit.ly/3FTBWIN
NBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3G0sxPx
T&P Article: - https://bit.ly/3yLi4WO
Effectively Spreading Information
Sources:
*****************
GJ channel: - https://bit.ly/39xgxcm
Delores Cahill Show: - https://bit.ly/3Psj4F2
JD and Jacques Baude: - https://bit.ly/3Pqh8gi
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3Mts8aK
VB Substack Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3FVdsia
VB Substack Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3NmZ0Cd
Chatham House Promo: - https://bit.ly/3sKtar3
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Nato Applications, From Sweden, and Finland
Keywords
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