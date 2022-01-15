JAMES CORBETT ON THE YEAR BEHIND AND THE YEAR AHEAD

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/grnh2022/
James Corbett joins Michael Welch of the Global Research News Hour to discuss the developments we saw in 2021 and to talk about what to expect in 2022.