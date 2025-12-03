Sin: its biblical definition; its consequences on you & the urgent need to turn away from sin

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, November 22, 2025.





Peter says in Acts 3:19: Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. Christ and only He takes our sins away according to Acts 4:10, 12. Only through the name of Jesus Christ as He is called in English can we be saved from our sins.





So what is sin that it cost Christ’s sinless life by dying on the cross? Before we address the matter of sin and its consequences on you, allow me to ask you first: has the topic of sin ever been thoroughly addressed by the preacher or the pastor in your church?





Why do we need to talk about sin in the first place? I’ve spoken about sin in times past in previous video presentations and I’m talking about it again today. So what’s the big deal about sin, which the Bible also calls iniquity, lawlessness and transgression?





So what is sin? Sin is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments according to 1 John 3:4. James 4:17 also mentions speaks of sin as: Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.





The main reason to understand what sin is and to understand the consequences of sin or iniquities or transgressions as it is explained in Isaiah 59:2, which says: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid His face from you, that he will not hear.





God has NO pleasure in him that dieth because of his unrepented sins. God is Life and He wants you to live with Him for eternity in His kingdom, New Jerusalem. He’s the source of eternal life because He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Thus, TURN yourselves or repent from your sins and LIVE says God in Ezekiel 18:32.





In Jeremiah 31:34, God says that He will forgive the sins of His people. In Hebrews 8:12 and Hebrews 10:17, God says that He will remember your sins and iniquities no more as being a dedicated and committed follower of Christ who keeps the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus or Yeshua.





Become a child of God, a follower of Christ and put your trust and faith in Him and OBEY His holy written word...and sin not, neither tolerate sin but rather expose sin and the dangers and consequences of the dangers of living in sin wilfully.





Remember that God is faithful and just to forgive you of your sins and to cleanse you from all unrighteousness. Turn to Christ and He will forgive you. He died for you so that you may live for Him.





That’s the loving, merciful and forgiving God that I worship.





