Are you in the Flesh - Good advice from Pastor / Brother Larry

Summary: Key Takeaways for Spiritual Vigilance and Growth

• Being Watchful & Alert: Emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant in faith and growing through the Word of God.

• The Word of God: Central to spiritual growth, wisdom, and victory over life's challenges. Ignoring Scripture leads to peril.

• Worldly Christians: Warns against living like worldly Christians who only add God at the end of their day. God must be the primary focus of life.

• Satan’s Deception: Believers must test teachings and spirits to avoid heresies and false doctrines. Salvation is a free gift, not earned by works.

• Self-Examination: Urges Christians to examine their faith and spiritual walk, testing themselves against God’s Word (2 Corinthians 13:5).

• Community of Believers: Encourages fellowship with mature Christians for accountability and wisdom. Proverbs highlights the importance of wise counsel.

• Discernment: Christians should avoid the ways of the ungodly and follow God’s Word as their guide for life.

• Psalm 1: Blessed is the one who delights in God’s Word and avoids worldly influence. Such a person prospers and bears fruit.

• Wise Counsel: Proverbs teaches the value of seeking counsel from mature believers. Faithful friends offer constructive criticism, even when it’s hard to hear.

Key Scriptures: Proverbs, 2 Corinthians 13:5, Psalm 1, 1 Corinthians 2, Matthew 4.

Focus: Watchfulness, Word of God, Self-examination, Community, Wise Counsel, Discernment.



