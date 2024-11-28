Are you in the Flesh - Good advice from Pastor / Brother Larry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
or [email protected] paypal
Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/
Summary: Key Takeaways for Spiritual Vigilance and Growth
• Being Watchful & Alert: Emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant in faith and growing through the Word of God.
• The Word of God: Central to spiritual growth, wisdom, and victory over life's challenges. Ignoring Scripture leads to peril.
• Worldly Christians: Warns against living like worldly Christians who only add God at the end of their day. God must be the primary focus of life.
• Satan’s Deception: Believers must test teachings and spirits to avoid heresies and false doctrines. Salvation is a free gift, not earned by works.
• Self-Examination: Urges Christians to examine their faith and spiritual walk, testing themselves against God’s Word (2 Corinthians 13:5).
• Community of Believers: Encourages fellowship with mature Christians for accountability and wisdom. Proverbs highlights the importance of wise counsel.
• Discernment: Christians should avoid the ways of the ungodly and follow God’s Word as their guide for life.
• Psalm 1: Blessed is the one who delights in God’s Word and avoids worldly influence. Such a person prospers and bears fruit.
• Wise Counsel: Proverbs teaches the value of seeking counsel from mature believers. Faithful friends offer constructive criticism, even when it’s hard to hear.
Key Scriptures: Proverbs, 2 Corinthians 13:5, Psalm 1, 1 Corinthians 2, Matthew 4.
Focus: Watchfulness, Word of God, Self-examination, Community, Wise Counsel, Discernment.