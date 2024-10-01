Electric cars make natural disasters into man made infernos! Secure those batteries now!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fortunately people in the Appalachians are smart and own few electric cars, but in rich areas of NC and FL emergency services are asking people to report EV's left in flood areas. Secure your batteries BEFORE disaster strikes! Why gas machines are better in emergency situations and a rant on the attacks on our Constitution.