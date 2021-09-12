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ARE YOU MY FRIEND? PT 3, Matt 28:18-20; Rev 20:11-13; 1:5; Luke 9:25-26, 20210912
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52 views • September 12, 2021
Are You My Friend? Pt 3, Matt 28:18-20; Rev 20:11-13; 1:5; Luke 9:25-26, 20210905
11. I learned that I could commit any sin against GOD and still “get away with it,” because the Almighty GOD and the LORD Jesus Christ were not allowed in the community, on the bus, at school, at the office, or social gatherings. I was accepted in society as long as I didn’t oppose the homosexuals, gays, Darwinism, and free will advocates. Why didn’t you warn me that these lifestyles will take me to the Lake of Fire? Are You My Friend? Are You My Brother? Are You My Sister? Are You My Pastor?
12. As a High School student and especially during College teenage years, my friends and I were unrestrained in our worldliness and immorality; we wore any seductive dresses that we fancied, any high heels, any short shorts that revealed our thighs, and spaghetti or night-time bedroom dresses to school. When I worked, my friends and I shamelessly exposed our bras, navels and underpants. Our principal and professors were afraid of us and didn’t even dare to challenge us.
13. Our Churches were not exempt; ungodly women had invaded our Sunday services with dresses that the people of Sodom and Gomorrah would not have worn before GOD’s judgment destroyed them and their cities. (Genesis 13:13 - But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly.,
Genesis 19:1-10 - And there came two angels to Sodom at even; and Lot sat in the gate of Sodom: and Lot seeing them rose up to meet them; and he bowed himself with his face toward the ground
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
11. I learned that I could commit any sin against GOD and still “get away with it,” because the Almighty GOD and the LORD Jesus Christ were not allowed in the community, on the bus, at school, at the office, or social gatherings. I was accepted in society as long as I didn’t oppose the homosexuals, gays, Darwinism, and free will advocates. Why didn’t you warn me that these lifestyles will take me to the Lake of Fire? Are You My Friend? Are You My Brother? Are You My Sister? Are You My Pastor?
12. As a High School student and especially during College teenage years, my friends and I were unrestrained in our worldliness and immorality; we wore any seductive dresses that we fancied, any high heels, any short shorts that revealed our thighs, and spaghetti or night-time bedroom dresses to school. When I worked, my friends and I shamelessly exposed our bras, navels and underpants. Our principal and professors were afraid of us and didn’t even dare to challenge us.
13. Our Churches were not exempt; ungodly women had invaded our Sunday services with dresses that the people of Sodom and Gomorrah would not have worn before GOD’s judgment destroyed them and their cities. (Genesis 13:13 - But the men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly.,
Genesis 19:1-10 - And there came two angels to Sodom at even; and Lot sat in the gate of Sodom: and Lot seeing them rose up to meet them; and he bowed himself with his face toward the ground
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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