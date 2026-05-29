Date: May 29, 2026. Lesson 105-2026. Title: Speak to the Mountain: Faith Without a Divided Heart

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Mark 11:23 and the mountain-moving power of undivided faith. Jesus declares that “whosoever” speaks without doubting in the heart can see impossible obstacles removed—not because of human power, but because genuine faith rests fully in God. The study focuses on the divided heart as the true obstacle between the promise and its fulfillment, showing that the battle is won internally before the word is ever spoken externally. Faith-filled speech is presented not as an empty declaration, but as the overflow of settled belief, operating in harmony with prayer and within the purposes of God Himself.

Lesson 105-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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