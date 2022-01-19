FULL SHOW: Gallup Poll Shows 15% Swing From Democrat To Republican Nationally Since Biden Took Office

A new Gallup poll shows horrible news for Democrats as there has been a massive swing in individuals polled who have left the Democrat party and now either identify as or lean Republican. In response, Democrats are going on CNN blaming their voters and “followers” for this harsh drop in popularity. Owen Shroyer shows multiple videos that are getting censors on the internet, like Doctors warning patients about vaccine side effects and truckers warning America and Canada how vaccine mandates are destroying the supply chain. Rob Dew joins to discuss the new media cover up of the vaccine side effects, which they are calling “nocebo”, as in, there are no side effects. Owen also highlights a Doctor who is suing a hospital for the vaccine mandate, and wants to know how much money they’ve made since covid.