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Mulling over Mullein | Benefits and Uses with Yarrow Willard (Herbal Jedi)
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60 views • May 14, 2022
Join Herbalist Yarrow Willard in another addition of the Herbal Jedi Video series. This time he is Mulling over Mullein (Verbascum blattaria, V. thapsus).
Mullein is a plant that has a rich history of use in every place it has been found, and it can be found all over the place.
In this full length episode, Yarrow goes deep into many of the benefits and ways in which the leaf, flower and root of Mullein can be prepared as medicine, including benefits to working with the tea, tincture, macerated oil, and flower essence.
Plus like always the Herbal Jedi adds in a few extra gems on working with wild plants and health in general.
Mullein – Verbascum blattaria, V. thapsus
Identification: Mullein is a biennial herb, producing a rosette of broad leaves in its first year. It has an erect stem 30-200 cm tall. The second year the leaves and stem are covered with dense, grey, felt-like hairs. The leaves are alternate, elliptical to oblanceolate, 10 – 40 cm long. The lower leaves have petioles while the upper leaves are sessile. The flowers are in spike-like racemes and are bright yellow.
Distribution & Habitat: Mullein grows in waste areas, along railroad tracks, dry meadows, pastures, gravely banks and around settlements. It can be found throughout North America and surprisingly, it is an introduced plant from Europe.
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Filming and editing by Shane Philip: http://youtube.com/islandsoulfilms
Website: http://islandsoulfilms
Facebook: https://facebook.com/islandsoulfilms
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZMm...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Herbal Jedi
https://www.youtube.com/c/HerbalJedii/videos
Mullein is a plant that has a rich history of use in every place it has been found, and it can be found all over the place.
In this full length episode, Yarrow goes deep into many of the benefits and ways in which the leaf, flower and root of Mullein can be prepared as medicine, including benefits to working with the tea, tincture, macerated oil, and flower essence.
Plus like always the Herbal Jedi adds in a few extra gems on working with wild plants and health in general.
Mullein – Verbascum blattaria, V. thapsus
Identification: Mullein is a biennial herb, producing a rosette of broad leaves in its first year. It has an erect stem 30-200 cm tall. The second year the leaves and stem are covered with dense, grey, felt-like hairs. The leaves are alternate, elliptical to oblanceolate, 10 – 40 cm long. The lower leaves have petioles while the upper leaves are sessile. The flowers are in spike-like racemes and are bright yellow.
Distribution & Habitat: Mullein grows in waste areas, along railroad tracks, dry meadows, pastures, gravely banks and around settlements. It can be found throughout North America and surprisingly, it is an introduced plant from Europe.
www.harmonicarts.ca
Subscribe:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
Harmonic Arts Blog: http://bit.ly/1q3me4d
Instagram: http://instagram.com/harmonic_arts
Facebook: http://facebook.com/harmonicarts
Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/harmonicarts
Twitter: http://twitter.com/harmonic_arts
Filming and editing by Shane Philip: http://youtube.com/islandsoulfilms
Website: http://islandsoulfilms
Facebook: https://facebook.com/islandsoulfilms
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZMm...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Herbal Jedi
https://www.youtube.com/c/HerbalJedii/videos
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