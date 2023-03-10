Create New Account
Blessings of the Breast and the Womb
Grace Corps
Published Yesterday |

Gen 49:25 is the scripture that speaks of the blessings that come to the child through the breast and the womb.  The Spirit of God is so able to restore the blessings that were robbed during our time in the womb and the breast.  Mother wounds are deep and cause us unable to nurture. 

blessingsbreastnurturewomb

