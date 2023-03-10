Blessings of the Breast and the Womb

Gen 49:25 is the scripture that speaks of the blessings that come to the child through the breast and the womb. The Spirit of God is so able to restore the blessings that were robbed during our time in the womb and the breast. Mother wounds are deep and cause us unable to nurture.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.