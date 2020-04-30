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Survivors Ch. #7 – Refugees (Escape from America) – Apocalyptic Movie
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11 views • April 30, 2020
In Chapter 7 (Refugees), Irene and Raymie begin to face the long, difficult trials of radiation sickness, but in the process, Raymie discovers a side of himself he never knew existed. Meanwhile, global politics begin to undergo the most radical changes in history. Will these changes bring true peace, or further destruction? Click here to see the author's comments on this chapter https://goo.gl/LgZJXU Click here http://goo.gl/QTkCkO to read an article which goes into more detail on the topics raised in this video. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #Survivorsnovel #Refugees #EscapeFromAmerica #EscapeFromBabylon
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