25 States Join Texas in Standoff

January 25, 2024 - It’s working. Our phone calls, letters, and concern expressed on social media has worked to change what’s happening in DC, specifically regarding border legislation and a wrongheaded ruling by the Supreme Court. When the details about work permits for millions of illegals were leaked, our anger was felt, and it rocked the plans on Capitol Hill. We also rallied the governors of 25 red states to support Texas in their installation of razor wire, after SCOTUS ruled in favor of Biden and against the American people.