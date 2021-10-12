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Dr. Michael Gaeta - Nature First, Drugs Last
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120 views • October 12, 2021
Dr. Michael Gaeta, Educator-Speaker-Clinician-Mentor-Musician discusses his model of healing - Nature First, Drugs Last
Canadian version of Informed Consent Document: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/?s=Informed+Consent+Document
Learn more about Dr. Michael Gaeta: www.michaelgaeta.com
Dr. Gaeta Ending the Masquerade: https://michaelgaeta.teachable.com/p/ending-the-maskerade
Awake page: https://www.michaelgaeta.com/awake
Mondays with Michael: https://www.michaelgaeta.com/mwm
Dr. Gaeta’s FREE Vaccines & Choice Online Course: https://www.michaelgaeta.com/complementary-trainings
Link to Dr. Michael Gaeta piano concert, Morning Has Broken: https://youtu.be/L8GOzHqR254
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Canadian version of Informed Consent Document: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/?s=Informed+Consent+Document
Learn more about Dr. Michael Gaeta: www.michaelgaeta.com
Dr. Gaeta Ending the Masquerade: https://michaelgaeta.teachable.com/p/ending-the-maskerade
Awake page: https://www.michaelgaeta.com/awake
Mondays with Michael: https://www.michaelgaeta.com/mwm
Dr. Gaeta’s FREE Vaccines & Choice Online Course: https://www.michaelgaeta.com/complementary-trainings
Link to Dr. Michael Gaeta piano concert, Morning Has Broken: https://youtu.be/L8GOzHqR254
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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