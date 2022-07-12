NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08/12/2022

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The left and too many on the right have been telling stories...telling things they say are the truth, with little actual truth to them. Even Biden is doing it, and the media is covering up for it. We are losing our freedoms, and they are using our children to do it. Time to stand up and fight! I know i don't want my children incareerated with thier lies.