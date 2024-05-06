Create New Account
TRIGGERED | Ric Grenell exposes another major corruption scandal involving Jack Smith
TRIGGERED | Donald Trump Jr. - Jack Smith has a history of this - at home and abroad. Richard Grenell exposes a major corruption scandal that the American media refuses to cover. Oh I wonder why.

Jack Smith should be disbarred & criminally charged. He tampered with evidence to try & frame a former president.


He presented what he knew to be fake crime scene photos to the court to imply Trump had secrets documents haphazardly scattered on the floor.


https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1787139260308430856

