TRIGGERED | Ric Grenell exposes another major corruption scandal involving Jack Smith

TRIGGERED | Donald Trump Jr. - Jack Smith has a history of this - at home and abroad. Richard Grenell exposes a major corruption scandal that the American media refuses to cover. Oh I wonder why.
Jack Smith should be disbarred & criminally charged. He tampered with evidence to try & frame a former president.
He presented what he knew to be fake crime scene photos to the court to imply Trump had secrets documents haphazardly scattered on the floor.
