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WhatsHerFace: FDA approved does NOT EQUAL SAFE [24.08.2021]
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532 views • August 25, 2021
It finally happened, the FDA approved the covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.
But before you start jumping for joy, let’s take a look at the story of another FDA approved drug, Rezulin.
The tale of Rezulin’s rise and fall and its uncanny similarities to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
Link to LA Times article:
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2000-jun-04-mn-37375-story.html
Dr Malone just confirmed on Bannon’s War Room earlier this morning that the letter yesterday DOES NOT give FDA approval for Pfizer. It is still under EUA! He explains in detail.
https://bannonswarroom.com/
https://warroom.org/
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
43,315 views Aug 24, 2021
WhatsHerFace
89.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_A0GnENCPqE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
But before you start jumping for joy, let’s take a look at the story of another FDA approved drug, Rezulin.
The tale of Rezulin’s rise and fall and its uncanny similarities to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine.
Link to LA Times article:
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2000-jun-04-mn-37375-story.html
Dr Malone just confirmed on Bannon’s War Room earlier this morning that the letter yesterday DOES NOT give FDA approval for Pfizer. It is still under EUA! He explains in detail.
https://bannonswarroom.com/
https://warroom.org/
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
43,315 views Aug 24, 2021
WhatsHerFace
89.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_A0GnENCPqE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
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