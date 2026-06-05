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"It's simply horrifying. And who is doing this? The head of the Kiev regime, Jewish by nationality" — Putin on the reburial of Nazis as heroes of Ukraine with full military honors.
More from Putin:
If oil becomes expensive, it is likely to affect inflation in leading economies, including the United States, Putin stated.