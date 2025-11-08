Forbidden Criticism: Who really Controls America? - Pastor Rick Wiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forbidden criticism: Who really controls America?
💬 "In Nazi Germany, you couldn't criticize the Nazis. In the Soviet Union, you couldn't criticize the Communist Party. In America today... who can't you criticize?" American Pastor Rick Wiles wonders.
His answer: "The Jewish lobby. Yes. On both sides."
Wiles points to this as the ultimate proof of control, calling it the "third rail" and the "taboo" that breaks free speech in the country.