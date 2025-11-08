BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Forbidden Criticism: Who really Controls America? - Pastor Rick Wiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
152 views • 1 day ago

Forbidden criticism: Who really controls America?

💬 "In Nazi Germany, you couldn't criticize the Nazis. In the Soviet Union, you couldn't criticize the Communist Party. In America today... who can't you criticize?" American Pastor Rick Wiles wonders. 

His answer: "The Jewish lobby. Yes. On both sides."

Wiles points to this as the ultimate proof of control, calling it the "third rail" and the "taboo" that breaks free speech in the country.

