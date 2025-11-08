Forbidden Criticism: Who really Controls America? - Pastor Rick Wiles

Forbidden criticism: Who really controls America?

💬 "In Nazi Germany, you couldn't criticize the Nazis. In the Soviet Union, you couldn't criticize the Communist Party. In America today... who can't you criticize?" American Pastor Rick Wiles wonders.

His answer: "The Jewish lobby. Yes. On both sides."

Wiles points to this as the ultimate proof of control, calling it the "third rail" and the "taboo" that breaks free speech in the country.