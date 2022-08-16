PROOF Obama Is The illuminati Anti-Christ!! The Bible Says His Name!! MUST SEE 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama is Hitlers grandson. Pope John Paul, and Pope Benedict were both in the Nazi youth. Pope Benedict sold cyanide to the Nazis then went into hiding in a Catholic church to avoid war crimes prosecution only to become the pope later on. The sitting pope is the false prophet. Obama is the anti christ possessed by the beast (satan) which completes the satanic trinity. The catholic church also owns a telescope named "Lucifer". They are watching planet X approach. Project paperclip recruited nazis into the US government and scientific establishment. Nazis literally infiltrated the USA. Are you starting to get the picture? The brainwashing happening in America is Nazi Germany all over again, and COVID passports is the new "Jew patch". Joe Biden is Obamas 3rd term. Lets not forget dementia joe was Obamas vice president.