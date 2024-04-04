Sheriff Mat King Whistleblower with Ret. Lt. Scott Jones - Part 1

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Ret. Lt. Scott Jones from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department sits down with Eileen to share how he made the difficult decision to become a whistle-blower regarding the misconduct of Sheriff Mat King and the attempted cover-up of the arrest of his brother, Deputy Marcus King. Scott explains why it was so important that the public needed to know the truth.





