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Why Games like Call of Duty Are Bad For You, But Games Like RuneScape Are GOOD For you! [MIRROR]
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43 views • July 07, 2020
PLEASE, PLEASE USE THE LINK BELOW TO WATCH THE VID ON THIER CHANNEL TO GIVE THEM THE VIEW TIME AND GIVE THEM THE RESPECTIVE CREDIT, thank you.
Video uploaded by ' BDobbinsFTW', found at:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ebhepOmWws
Why Games like Call of Duty Are Bad For You, But Games Like RuneScape Are GOOD For you! [MIRROR] Mirrored from thier channel as this has some of the most important information you will ever hear about any video game really but mainly games like call of duty which are the more bigger name titles. Please share as much as possible, I think alot more people will be able to relate to this sort of information in this day and age and transer that knowledge and apply it to other topics within the world of conspiracy.
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Video uploaded by ' BDobbinsFTW', found at:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ebhepOmWws
Why Games like Call of Duty Are Bad For You, But Games Like RuneScape Are GOOD For you! [MIRROR] Mirrored from thier channel as this has some of the most important information you will ever hear about any video game really but mainly games like call of duty which are the more bigger name titles. Please share as much as possible, I think alot more people will be able to relate to this sort of information in this day and age and transer that knowledge and apply it to other topics within the world of conspiracy.
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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