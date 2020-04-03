© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Lockdown Over the Common Cold?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • April 03, 2020
CoronaVirus, listed in old encyclopedias as the common cold, is admittedly one of the weakest viruses known to man, and a common product of respiratory disease, found in 7-15% of patients. Respiratory illnesses, in fact, kill over 3.5 million people every year, yet the entire world has just been locked down, businesses shut, curfews and checkpoints instituted, with military on the streets, over an old, common virus, that has to date killed only 40,000 people. The following video shows how this egregious excuse of an overreaction has been a PLANdemic from the start, to benefit an elite few at the expense of everyone else. Please download and share this video before it gets censored/banned like half the links in my last CV video.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.