BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Does The Bible Teach Flat Earth?
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 6 months ago

..... yes, it sure as hell does.  And the version of the Bible before King James, has a passage where the term "flat earth" is actually used, it being the direct translation.   King James re-wrote the words to obscure the fact.  And I've got the details on that too, I just have to find the clip of the guy that explains it clearly, because I won't do it justice.

Someone needs to tap Mike Adams on the shoulder and tell him what's up... he makes a fool out of him self talking about math and space and comets and stuff.... once you know the truth, the lie really irks you, is what my problem is... it's such a big bold faced, insane lie, with over a thousand pieces of solid evidence that proves my position, that we live on a level, stationary, plane.... proven many times over... and I'm not even talking about the Bible here, I'm talking about empirical scientific evidence.... observable, testable, and repeatable... real science... while Mike and the globe defenders have,nothing... not even a single proof, that the earth is a spinning ball... not a one...all they have is math and models and pseudoscience.... but yet I've got over a thousand proofs that the earth is level and stationary ...and that's no exaggeration... so what's Mike doing... why pick the side with zero evidence, and shun the side with mountains of evidence?.... that should be a hint that your brain has been conditioned or manipulated, it's downright pitiful... I'm pretty sure God want's us to save his lame ass, from his stupidity... or however you'd say that in a loving, and caring way, of course.

Keywords
bibleheavencreatorjesustruthprayerevidenceprooflordflatglobecirclefirmamentpseudoscienceindoctrinatedlevel-earthking-jamesintelligent-designevolution-hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy