Roman Kosarev: DONETSK LOCALS LIVE UNDER CONSTANT UKRAINIAN ARTILLERY ATTACK (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgI6GwJ8U2xJ/
RT takes a closer look at the lives of those living in Dontesk capital as the city has been under shelling for almost a month
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over