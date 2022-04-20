X22 REPORT - Durham Is Releasing The MOAB, Ready To Play, America Will Be Unified Again

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Durham Is Releasing The MOAB, Ready To Play, America Will Be Unified Again
The [DS] is now trapped in their lies, Durham is releasing the MOAB, the [DS] is scrambling to keep certain docs out the public realm, this will not work. The [DS]/Big Pharma tried to keep the pandemic going but they failed, the travel mask mandate has been lifted, the [DS] is panicking. As the treasonous crimes are exposed the people are going to see it all, America will be unified again.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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