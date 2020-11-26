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Dr Andy Wakefield, Why has infant Mortality dropped 30% during the lockdown?
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104 views • November 26, 2020
Michael Bernician interviews courageous former doctor turned filmmaker, Andy Wakefield, about the vaxxtermination.
1986theact.com
NEWS
ALL MP's have been served with notices of prosecution.
Matt Hancock will soon be arrested.
Michael is currently bringing a criminal prosecution upon Matt Hancock. Using Common Law. Since March 2020, Michael has been working hard to assert our principles. The final papers are with the court at Westminster.
It's interesting how the mainstream media are going to cover this one.
https://www.we-the-people.co.uk/
1986theact.com
NEWS
ALL MP's have been served with notices of prosecution.
Matt Hancock will soon be arrested.
Michael is currently bringing a criminal prosecution upon Matt Hancock. Using Common Law. Since March 2020, Michael has been working hard to assert our principles. The final papers are with the court at Westminster.
It's interesting how the mainstream media are going to cover this one.
https://www.we-the-people.co.uk/
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