WA & OR Sued by DOJ While Health Insurance Costs Explode | Who Pays the Bill?

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Washington and Oregon are facing federal lawsuits from the Department of Justice while families may soon see major health insurance premium increases. We break down the legal battle, the taxpayer costs, and why many residents feel squeezed from every direction.
#WashingtonState #Oregon #DOJ #ICE #Immigration #Healthcare #HealthInsurance #AffordableCareAct #Politics #Taxpayers #NickBrown #LeftCoastNews #CostOfLiving #GovernmentSpending #WashingtonPolitics
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