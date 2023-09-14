Someone threw the dog into a desolate place under the swamp,wishing it would disappear

HAR Animal Rescue





Jul 12, 2023

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this video on a social networking site.

These images can only make you heartbroken,

A small dog abandoned in a swamp,

The boy's body was trapped in the mud and in a tangled net

His whole body trembled in an attempt to protect himself from the world.

Fortunately, a man passing by heard the boy's cry and stopped

The dog couldn't get up, it looked like it was crying a lot and was very scared

It tried to get up but failed because it got stuck in a mess

It was unimaginable cruelty when someone threw the dog into a desolate place under the swamp, expecting it to disappear.

The kind man hugged the dog ashore

and using scissors, he carefully removed the tangled net that was wrapped around the dog's body

He tried not to let the dog get hurt

