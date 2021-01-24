RUNNING WILD - SOULLESS

A very old video existed in my first account in you tube and reloaded in 11th of Oktober 2015 in my second account! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL CHILDREN VICTIM OF ABUSE AND RAPE!



LYRICS:Spineless and false you are creeping through time

Your flag's turning with the wind, your advantage is prime Feathering your nest is your one and only law Treachery and fraud is the sense that you are living for Living on a lie, a mind-killing spell You'll never ever learn cause you're living in your self-made hell You're soulless, when the fire of evil burns in your heart You're soulless, cause hate and greed's gonna tear you apart The sledgehammer method is the way in which you act You double-cross and cheat, you never show respect Spiderlike you crawl, you spin your web of lies Eternally you'll lose, cause truth will rule the dice Living on a lie, a mind-killing spell You'll never ever learn cause you're living in your self-made hell You're soulless, when the fire of evil burns in your heart You're soulless, cause hate and greed's gonna tear you apart Conceited and dense, imposture is your call Selfdestructive clown, imbecility is your fall Reality and truth cut you down to size Duck your rotten head, be prepared to pay the price Living on a lie, a mind-killing spell You'll never ever learn cause you're living in your self-made hell You're soulless, when the fire of evil burns in your heart You're soulless, cause hate and greed's gonna tear you apart You're soulless, when the fire of evil burns in your heart You're soulless, cause hate and greed's gonna tear you apart You're soulless You're soulless, heart of stone You're soulless You're soulless, bad to the bone!!!!!!!!!!!