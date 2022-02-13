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Spacebusters: Hippocratic Hypocrisy (Reloaded) {June 7th, 2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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48 views • February 13, 2022
A Film By Dr Andrew Kaufman and Spacebusters...how health and medicine was highjacked and turned into selling sickness and poison for profit.

Daniel Serley Flexner Report vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_n1xLXKjfI

J.S. Bach Piano Concerto in D minor: Polina Osetinskaya and The Marlinsky String Orchestra, conducted by Anton Gakkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osg_WmeLxQk

Medical symbols in practice: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4190767/?fbclid=IwAR17kpQ8jde5mJZ2CIgab68Lm0Ll8sAmrryWDHuStfBaEKdJmAR-XzKRv_8

The Caduceus vs the Staff of Asclepius: http://drblayney.com/Asclepius.html?fbclid=IwAR3PXNSPc9jvymswh2FbWvyQB5dDT6Hz_crC3OQ2Gy0Q1lIa1x3ePRtUWtg

Things you don’t learn in Medical school Caduceus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4439707/?fbclid=IwAR1lsTp7JSoapNxIVlr5nQ9LGggbp19JcGZSsNhUIHacArkK0MLBgZjj6kk

Caduceus as a symbol of medicine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caduceus_as_a_symbol_of_medicine

History of Medicine Society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Medicine_Society

Murder By Injection, Eustace Mullins: https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up

Dr. Leonard Coldwell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xVYE9EZZ0g

Chantix commercial and licensing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hp_y0wDFz0

Organic unity. https://www.organic-unity.com/top-menu/the-three-philosophical-principles/

the Esoteric meaning of Mercury, Hermes and the Caduceus (Gemini) : https://truthserumnews.com/2018/01/31/gemini-the-esoteric-analysis-and-synthesis-of-potassium-chloride-kali-mur/

the Esoteric meaning of the Rod of Moses, staff of Asclepius (Scorpio):
https://truthserumnews.com/2018/02/01/scorpio-the-influence-of-sun-on-vibration-of-blood-at-birth-and-the-analysis-of-synthesis-of-calcium-sulph/

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