We Have To Keep the Integrity of Our Stock Market

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8/2/2021 Christopher A. Iacovella, CEO of American Securities Association at a War Room interview says：We have to keep our stock market’s integrity and keep it the envy of the world. The only way to do that is to make sure that people are not committing a scam on it and the CCP is doing exactly that.