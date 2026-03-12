Deconstructing the Deceptions: Bosi Briefs with Riccardo Bosi

Bosi Briefs drops every other Monday at 6PM ET—don't miss the next one!





John Michael Chambers sits down with Riccardo Bosi: former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, SAS veteran, and international treasure. Together, they deconstruct the deceptions, connect the dots, and make sense of the madness as the battle between good and evil unfolds.





This is a masterclass in truth you won't find anywhere else.





Watch at https://johnmichaelchambers.com/