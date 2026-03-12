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Deconstructing the Deceptions: Bosi Briefs with Riccardo Bosi
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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91 views • Yesterday

Bosi Briefs drops every other Monday at 6PM ET—don't miss the next one!


John Michael Chambers sits down with Riccardo Bosi: former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, SAS veteran, and international treasure. Together, they deconstruct the deceptions, connect the dots, and make sense of the madness as the battle between good and evil unfolds.


This is a masterclass in truth you won't find anywhere else.


Watch at https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
connecting the dotsricardo bosilieutenant colonelbosi briefsjmc broadcastingspecial air service regimentaustralian special forcesfirst commando regimentglobal defense war panelthe greatness awaits youdeconstructing ciagood vs evil analysisevery other monday 6pminternational treasuremasterclass commentary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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