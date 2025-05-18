BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IMPORTANT: 50 YEAR CANCER CURE - Man Forced To Be Smuggler As Cancer Cure Covered Up!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2640 followers
179 views • 1 day ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Rick Hill, author of the book 'Too Young To Die' who is a 50 year cancer survivor following a diagnosis in 1974 at the age of 23.


Rick Hill was told to take chemotherapy and gather with his family in preparation for death at the Mayo Clinic following a diagnosis of Stage 3 Embryonal Cell Carcinoma which is basically a stage 4 cancer. Instead of taking the chemotherapy, he took the advice of a priest and member of the John Birch society and went to the Oasis Of Hipe Hospital (then a clinic) in Tijuana, Mexico to do laetrile treatment.


Laetrile (or Vitamin B17, amygdalin) comes from apricot seeds and has seen millions of examples since the 1970s of "miraculous" recovery.


Rick Hill went on a 5 year program but felt better within only 2 weeks of treatment. When he returned home to the United States and the Mayo Clinic staff saw him, people's jaws dropped. He was supposed to be dead.


In 1975, the American Cancer Institute came after him only for Mayo Clinic to stand up for his in a letter proving he did indeed face a deadly cancer and now he was cured of it.


Beating cancer naturally is possible and indeed there are countless cases of this. This is important to understand in an age where we see a record breaking cancer epidemic break out.


Rick was forced to smuggle apricot seeds or laetrile into the United States from Mexico due to restrictions put on doctors and many arrests over the issue in the 70s, making Rick a smuggler solely because he wanted to stay alive.


If that doesn't expose a blatant agenda, what does?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

Keywords
cancerfreedomnewspoliticsconspiracycancer cureg edward griffinjosh sigurdsonlaetrileamygdalinvitamin b17great resetapricot seedsjohn richardsonwamrick hill
