BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This professor wants to kill you to prevent climate change, (Prof. Bill McGuire)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
325 views • 2 months ago

Video clip of Jeffery Jaxen with Del Bigtreee on "The HIghwire" on 6 Feb 2025. The full episode titled "EPISODE 410: AIDING AND ABETTING" is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Q1SjOMVwgLHy/


The video clip of David Martin, PhD says this:

"Their endgame is the decrease of the population of humanity on this planet." "These are sociopathic murderers who are actually building weapons to conveniently turn what we call healthcare into the front line of the biggest mercenary deployment of mass-murdering psychopaths we've ever seen on this planet."


David Martin, PhD interviewed by Alex Jones on 3 Feb 2025 is posted on X here:

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1886552750088937958

__

The article titled "UN Author Says “Cull” of Humanity is Only “Realistic Way” to Avert Climate Catastrophe" posted on "The Daily Sceptic" on 18 May 2024, is posted here:

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/05/18/un-author-says-cull-of-humanity-is-only-realistic-way-to-avert-climate-catastrophe/


The article from The Guardian titled "‘The issue is when to pull the trigger’: how prepared are we for human bird flu?" posted on 11 May 2024, which Jeffery Jaxen mentions, is posted here:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/11/bird-flu-human-transmission-prepared-pandemic

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationclimate change hoaxprofessor bill mcguire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy