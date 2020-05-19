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The most important 8 ways to know God
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3 views • May 19, 2020
Do you wish there was some way to know God's will for your life, and even for the many little day-to-day decisions that we all need to make? Hearing from God is not as clear as some people like to pretend it is, but it's also easier than you might think. With the help of this video and enough practice, you will grow more confident at determining what God is saying to you each day. Aside from prayer and meditation, there is one extremely important and foolproof way to discern the will of God. Do you want to know what that is?
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