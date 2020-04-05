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How hard is it to backslide?
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4 views • April 05, 2020
Backsliding is avoidable, but only if we stay humble before God. We all need to "take heed, lest we fall". Pride comes before a fall, so don't over-estimate your immunity to failure. Some say that salvation is predestined, or predestinated, by God; we have no say in the matter. This is often referred to as the "doctrine of election" and it is used to support the concept of "assurance of salvation". It's true that the elect can't be deceived, but it's not because true Christians have no say in the matter. Watch this video to understand this great paradox in Christianity.
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CREDITS
High Speed Train Derails In Spain Killing At Least 78 [HD] by shbdolor
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
High Speed Train Derails In Spain Killing At Least 78 [HD] by shbdolor
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Category
Non-profits and Activism
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